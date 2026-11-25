The 20th edition of the joint military exercise between Nepal and India, 'Exercise SURYAKIRAN', commenced on Wednesday at the Nepali Army Battle School in Saljhandi, located in southwestern Nepal's Rupandehi district, the Nepali Army stated. Major General Purna Bahadur Khatri, Commander of the Nepali Army's Mid-Western Division Headquarters, formally inaugurated the exercise, which features battalion-level contingents from both nations and will run until December 8.

Organised annually on a rotational basis in Nepal and India since 2011, the exercise seeks to deepen military cooperation and bolster professional bonds between the two forces. The 19th edition took place in India's Pithoragarh, the Nepali Army noted in a statement issued on Wednesday. Over the course of the training, participating troops from both sides will share theoretical insights, hands-on skills and specialised operational experience, with a primary emphasis on disaster management, jungle warfare and humanitarian assistance, the Nepali Army statement added.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal and India enjoy enduring defence and security relations underpinned by institutionalised bilateral mechanisms, high-level exchanges, military training, joint exercises and equipment supplies. A unique hallmark of this defence partnership is the longstanding custom of bestowing the honorary rank of General upon each other's army chiefs, the embassy noted.

This close bond is further underscored by the service of Nepali Gorkha soldiers within the Indian Army and the presence of over 100,000 Indian Army ex-servicemen living in Nepal, the embassy added. Earlier in August, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth travelled to Nepal at the official invitation of Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel. During the visit, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on General Seth on August 17.

Dating back to 1950, this reciprocal tradition of conferring honorary general ranks on each other's army chiefs stands as a testament to the deep-rooted military ties shared by the two neighbours. (ANI)