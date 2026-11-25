Britain's pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday, hovering near multi-month ​lows, as a global tech selloff weighed on risk ​appetite ahead of US inflation data ‌and speeches from ​Bank of England policymakers. Sterling fell 0.40% to $1.3058, resuming its declines after a brief rebound on Tuesday. The pound, considered a riskier currency, touched a more than 19-month ‌low of $1.3011 on Monday, hurt by worries about a hawkish Federal Reserve and weakening sentiment towards the AI trade that had powered several economies and markets for much of the year.

The pound dipped against the euro, as the single European currency edged ‌up 0.2% to 83.69 pence. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due ‌later on Wednesday and is expected to show that US inflation likely jumped again in October. The report will be key for policymakers debating whether to raise interest rates next month and how to frame the likely rate path into next year.

Traders are pricing in a 98% chance of ⁠a ​25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed ⁠next month, and a 60% chance of an additional hike in January, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, the chance of a similar ⁠move from the Bank of England in December stood at 80%, as per LSEG data. The Bank raised interest rates by 25 ​basis points earlier this month, its first increase of the year after a lengthy wait-and-see approach.

Bank of England Governor ⁠Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli as well as Monetary Policy Committee members Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra are set to address lawmakers in parliament later ⁠in ​the day. "We don't expect him (Bailey) to give much away, and he is likely to keep the door open to a December hike without committing to one," said Matthew Ryan, Head of Market Strategy at global financial services firm ⁠Ebury.

"Hawkish dissenter Catherine Mann is also on the panel and could offer a firmer tone," he said. British energy bills ⁠will soar for millions of ⁠households from January after regulator Ofgem increased its domestic price cap by 26% to its highest level in almost four years due to surging wholesale gas prices caused by the ‌conflict in the Middle ‌East.