World shares stumbled on Wednesday, weighed down by the prospect of global trade tensions over new US tariffs, while the dollar gained ground ahead of US inflation data that could usher ‌in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. MSCI's gauge of stocks around the globe fell 0.5%, hobbled by a 3.1% fall in chip-heavy Asian markets outside Japan.

European stocks had shown greater resilience in morning trading, adding 0.5% on gains in personal and household goods and retail stocks before giving up their advance. Auto stocks led sector gains, adding 2.4% after touching a more than six-year low this week. "We still have not ‌dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, an equity strategist at WisdomTree.

"Markets are contending with AI, central banks remain hawkish, and ‌then if we get a renewal of tariffs that adds volatility in markets." The Trump administration is expected to announce the tariffs imminently, part of efforts to address what it has said is excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners including China, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

New import duties on a wide range of goods are expected. "It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is ⁠becoming increasingly difficult ​to unwind," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"If ⁠anyone thought the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year marked the beginning of the end of the US tariff wall, think again." Wall Street stocks were set to extend losses from a day earlier, with S&P 500 e-mini futures 2% ⁠lower and Nasdaq futures falling 3%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Nvidia surrendered some of its gains after Jensen Huang's return as CEO earlier this week, falling 5.9%, while Anthropic fell ​6.5% to below its IPO price. Data had shown US consumer confidence increased by more than expected in November, touching its highest level in nearly two years.

RATE EXPECTATIONS Investor attention now turns ⁠to US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due later in the day, ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving public holiday.

The dollar climbed ahead of the PCE data, also supported by the prospect of new US tariffs. Higher inflation may stoke market bets for a ⁠Federal ​Reserve interest rate hike next month. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.1% to 103.88, recovering part of its 0.4% slide in the prior session.

"Higher interest rates (are) creating challenges for investors and undermining confidence in the sustainability of the financing structures in place that are driving the AI expansion," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities ⁠at MUFG in London. Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.1% to $1.0953. The yen was flat against the dollar, while sterling weakened 0.4% to $1.3085.

Euro zone bond yields fell as US stock futures dropped, pushing investors ⁠towards the relative safety of government debt, while energy ⁠prices fell. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 3.235%, around its lowest in two weeks. Brent crude was 0.5% lower at $91.87 after a choppy session on Tuesday, when crude prices settled more than 2% higher as new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.