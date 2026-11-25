Nigeria seizes more than $200 million of meth, arrests five Mexicans
Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Wednesday it had seized methamphetamine valued at $227 million and arrested five Mexican nationals in the southeastern state of Enugu.
Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Wednesday it had seized methamphetamine valued at $227 million and arrested five Mexican nationals in the southeastern state of Enugu.
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