Two Albanian men ​appeared in court on Wednesday ‌charged with ​stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock in a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince ‌William and his wife Kate.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and trespassing on a protected site at the ‌royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Neither was asked to enter pleas ‌to the charges.

Prosecutors said a third suspect was seen on Monday night outside the property who has not been arrested. The alleged break-in took place at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house that ⁠the ​late Queen Elizabeth ⁠gave William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011. The property was unoccupied at the ⁠time of the alleged burglary.

William and Kate use the retreat for holidays and short breaks, ​but their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the ⁠west of London. A spokesperson for William previously said they did not comment on security matters.

Prosecutors say ⁠the ​suspects climbed up a drainpipe and gained access into Anmer Hall's dressing room. They were spotted by a member of staff and Doku and Ndoci ⁠were found in woodland about 2 kilometres away and arrested. The case was adjourned ⁠until next week ⁠in order for prosecutors to seek the permission of Britain's Attorney General in relation to the charge of trespassing on a ‌protected ‌site.