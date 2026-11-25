Two charged with stealing cufflinks and clock in break-in at country home of Prince William and wife Kate
Two Albanian men appeared in court on Wednesday charged with stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock in a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate.
Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and trespassing on a protected site at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Neither was asked to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecutors said a third suspect was seen on Monday night outside the property who has not been arrested. The alleged break-in took place at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house that the late Queen Elizabeth gave William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011. The property was unoccupied at the time of the alleged burglary.
William and Kate use the retreat for holidays and short breaks, but their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London. A spokesperson for William previously said they did not comment on security matters.
Prosecutors say the suspects climbed up a drainpipe and gained access into Anmer Hall's dressing room. They were spotted by a member of staff and Doku and Ndoci were found in woodland about 2 kilometres away and arrested. The case was adjourned until next week in order for prosecutors to seek the permission of Britain's Attorney General in relation to the charge of trespassing on a protected site.