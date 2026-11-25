Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a focus for critics of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, arrived in Spain on Wednesday after leaving the US under a ‌deal with the authorities. Reuters witnesses saw Abrego Garcia, 31, who was wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and sunglasses, leave the airport building and board a car, without making any comment.

Abrego Garcia's arrival in Spain brings to a close a legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court after ‌authorities deported him to a megaprison in El Salvador in March 2025 despite a court order barring his return there because of ‌the risk of persecution. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told reporters in Madrid his client's departure from the US, as a free man to the country of his choice on a commercial flight, was a victory because it was what he had been seeking since August 2025.

LAWYER SAYS MOVE TO SPAIN IS TEMPORARY The lawyer has said the move ⁠to Spain ​is temporary and that Abrego Garcia could ⁠have legal avenues to return to the US under a future administration.

"We understand that under the Trump administration, he's never going to get a fair shake," the lawyer ⁠said. "Kilmar Abrego Garcia is going to last a lot longer than Donald Trump, and he will be back in the United States as a lawful permanent ​resident under the next administration."

Spain has been a target of criticism by the Trump administration over the Socialist-led government's decision ⁠to regularise hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants. The criticism intensified after a mass crossing by over 80,000 migrants to its North African enclave of Ceuta in late July. The US Department ⁠of ​Homeland Security said in a post on X Abrego Garcia had "self-deported" to Spain, adding that it was unsurprised by his choice of "a country that earlier this year was invaded by tens of thousands of illegal aliens".

"Spain’s radical open-border policies have made the once-great country a breeding ⁠ground for illegal migrants," it said. US officials had called Abrego Garcia's removal to El Salvador an "administrative error", but for months said they could not ⁠bring him back.

Ordered by the US ⁠Supreme Court to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, the Trump administration ultimately brought him back to the US in June 2025. It later attempted to deport him to Liberia on a human smuggling charge that was ‌dismissed by a US judge.