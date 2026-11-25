Formula One, with fractious foes Max Verstappen and George ‌Russell ​revving up an old feud while Ferrari teammates continue to clash on track, has discord of its own to deal with ahead of a Qatar Grand Prix only recently at risk of becoming a casualty of conflict in the region.

After a flight of more than 8,000 miles ‌across 11 time zones from Las Vegas to Doha, a trek from one desert city to another, the circus arrives with the promise of more drama in the penultimate round of the season this weekend. Ferrari are wrestling with the aftermath of yet another self-defeating clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc while Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes' Russell have re-ignited an animosity that goes back years.

While 20-year-old Italian ‌Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team have wrapped up both championships, the sport's timely ability to conjure up new headlines and fresh plot twists will have delighted Formula One and "Drive ‌to Survive" docu-series makers Netflix. NOT ON THE SAME LEVEL

The beef between Las Vegas winner Verstappen and Russell has been a big talking point, with Red Bull's four-times champion revelling in the Mercedes man hitting the barriers two laps from the end last Saturday after challenging for the lead -- calling it karma and saying the Briton was not at his level. Russell, who tends to speak his mind and represents the drivers on their GPDA body, had accused Verstappen earlier in the ⁠weekend of ​trying to "screw" his chances and walking around like he ⁠was bigger and better than the rest.

In Qatar in 2024 Verstappen lost pole to Russell, calling his rival a loser and saying he had lost all respect, after being punished for what the Briton called "super-dangerous" behaviour in qualifying. A ⁠week later in Abu Dhabi the row blew up further when the pair traded angry accusations of bullying and lying. "Someone needs to stand up to a bully like this -- and so far people are letting him get ​away with murder," Russell said at the time.

The problem for Russell is that his rival is hitting peak form while the Briton is sliding down the standings. Verstappen has ⁠won four of the last six races and is now looking a safe bet for overall runner-up, denying Mercedes the Antonelli-Russell one-two they had hoped for. Verstappen, 29, has also won the last three times in Qatar and is going for four ⁠in ​a row from five editions.

Russell, who started the season as title favourite, is now fourth but level on points with McLaren's fifth-placed Lando Norris, who has been first and second in the last two rounds. Everything suggests Russell, who has not been on the podium since he won in Azerbaijan in September, is unlikely to get the satisfaction he craves.

Ferrari, set to secure second ⁠overall in the constructors' standings, need to bring their drivers back into line and both have been left in no doubt about the team's priorities. Qatar poses a very different challenge to Las ⁠Vegas with the Lusail circuit tough on tyres ⁠and high temperatures an added factor. Pirelli have limited the usage of each tyre set to 27 laps, ensuring a minimum two-stop race for everyone.

Formula One and the governing FIA confirmed the race was going ahead only this month, with the Iran War and regional conflict making that ‌uncertain for months with Italy's Imola ‌circuit held in reserve as a Plan B. The season ends in Abu Dhabi on December ​6.