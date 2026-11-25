US FinCEN takes certain systems offline after cyber incident, official says
The US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) took certain systems offline as a proactive measure after a cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorised access to a limited subset of the agency's systems, a FinCEN official said on Wednesday. The US Treasury Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and third-party forensic examiners to determine the scope and impact, the official added.
"As a proactive measure, we have taken certain FinCEN systems offline and provided exceptive relief for filers that are not able to submit reports as a result of the disruption," the official said in a statement.