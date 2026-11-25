The US ​Treasury's Financial ​Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) ‌took certain ​systems offline as a proactive measure after ‌a cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorised access to a limited subset of ‌the agency's systems, a FinCEN official ‌said on Wednesday. The US Treasury Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, ⁠the ​Cybersecurity ⁠and Infrastructure Security Agency, and third-party forensic examiners ⁠to determine the scope and impact, ​the official added.

"As a proactive measure, ⁠we have taken certain FinCEN systems offline ⁠and ​provided exceptive relief for filers that are not able to ⁠submit reports as a result of the ⁠disruption," the ⁠official said in a statement.