Ukrainian ​forces have struck a major military ‌air base ​in Russia, damaging five planes used to launch missiles and bombs at Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

Russia did ‌not immediately comment on the report by the General Staff, which said the Savasleyka air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow had been hit in the latest long-range attacks aimed ‌at crippling Moscow's war effort. Three MiG-31 jets - used to fire hypersonic missiles - and two ‌Su-34 fighter-bombers were knocked out of operation "for some time", the General Staff said.

The operation followed a series of high-profile strikes by Ukrainian forces in recent days in which two Russian ships were hit in Libyan waters and a ⁠Russian ​vessel was struck in ⁠the Gulf of Finland. Last week, Ukraine destroyed the road portion of Russia's prized bridge to the Crimea peninsula after ⁠consecutive attacks.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and fighting has continued despite a ​renewed US-backed peace push to end what has become Europe's worst conflict since World War ⁠Two. Kyiv is trying to dent Moscow's military might as it struggles under a renewed campaign of attacks on ⁠its ​energy system and mounting Russian strikes on frontline cities.

Ukrainian forces are hunting Russia ballistic-missile launchers used to carry out many of those attacks, striking 16 over the past several months, ⁠Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said this week. Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries' processing volumes ⁠by 45% since ⁠late October, industry sources said this month. Kyiv has said it will stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow does the same.