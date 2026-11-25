Nine more ​Ukrainian children have been reunited with ​their families amid the ‌war in Ukraine, ​bringing the total to 43 under an initiative led by US first lady Melania Trump, the ‌White House and Russia said on Wednesday.

Melania Trump has in recent months played an increasing role in diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, and both sides credited her for ‌a six-day ceasefire around the Russian-controlled frontline town of Oleshky last month. "Today, the ‌reunification of nine children with their families occurred with the full cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders," a White House statement cited Melania Trump as saying.

There was no immediate comment ⁠from ​Ukrainian authorities on the ⁠announcement. Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that ⁠the nine children were heading from Russia and Russian-held parts of Ukraine to live ​with relatives in Ukraine and Germany.

Lvova-Belova said they had previously been ⁠in the care of relatives or institutions in Russia and Russian-held parts of Ukraine. The Vatican ⁠was ​also involved in the case of one of the children, she added. The International Criminal Court has indicted Lvova-Belova for what it says is her ⁠involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since Moscow ordered tens ⁠of thousands of troops ⁠into Ukraine in 2022.

Lvova-Belova has described the ICC accusations as false and without foundation.