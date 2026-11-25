British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would ​not apologise for engaging with influencers but said ​it was right that an inappropriate ‌video filmed ​outside his office on Downing Street was taken down after a row over his approach to social media. Burnham has embraced social media as ‌a method for getting his message out to young people in his first few months in office since becoming prime minister in July.

But the risks of his approach were highlighted when influencer Max Balegde, whose ‌real name is Max Trobe, posted a video filmed outside Downing Street where he mouthed the ‌words to a viral song that includes slang terms for a menstrual cloth and female genitals. Trobe later took down the video after it drew strong criticism. The Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch asked Burnham in parliament to apologise for debasing his office ⁠by allowing ​the "disgusting and pejorative" video ⁠to be filmed.

"An (in)appropriate video was taken down and the creator has rightly apologised," Burnham told lawmakers, agreeing with Badenoch that the ⁠video was "not acceptable". "But I won't apologise for engaging with people who young people... themselves are looking to for ​their information."

Burnham earlier this month said he was happy to engage with social media influencers, adding ⁠journalists from traditional media no longer shape public opinion in the way they once did. But political opponents and journalists have ⁠accused ​him of dodging scrutiny, and his approach has come in for criticism after content has emerged from a Downing Street recent reception with about 60 content creators.

Badenoch said Burnham preferred "soft questions from people dancing ⁠around Downing Street", in reference to another video from a creator who was filmed recreating a famous ⁠staircase scene from the movie ⁠Love Actually, but Burnham defended his approach. "She sneers at TikTokers, she sneers at influencers. Young people are looking to these people for their information," Burnham said. "And ‌I won't apologise ‌for doing that."