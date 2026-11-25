Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie, serving a 200-year sentence for murdering nearly 200 children who were starved to death on his orders, was on Wednesday convicted of new charges including ‌cruelty to children and assault over the mass killings.

Mackenzie led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, telling his followers to starve themselves and their children to reach heaven before the end of the world. His suspected 500 victims included children buried alive or dumped in ‌latrines, in one of the deadliest cult-related mass killings of modern times.

A magistrate in the Tononoka Children's Court in Mombasa ruled that ‌Mackenzie had advised parents in the Shakahola community to deny food to their children until they died. She convicted him on five counts of cruelty to a child and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. "The court finds that at Shakahola... the first accused (Mackenzie) taught everyone there that they should fast until they died, and ⁠that the ​children should go first, then the women, ⁠and finally the men," magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir said.

Mackenzie, wearing a striped shirt, appeared calm during the ruling, smiling occasionally. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and ⁠will be sentenced later. The magistrate acquitted him of other counts including child torture.

Mackenzie still faces charges of terrorism, radicalisation and mass manslaughter in upcoming court cases. Earlier ​this month a high court judge sentenced Mackenzie to 100 years in jail for murder by starvation and 100 years ⁠for direct homicide.

Prosecutors in Kenya are pursuing separate charges against Mackenzie because the Shakahola killings involve different victims and multiple alleged crimes, including against children, and each charge must meet its ⁠own ​legal threshold. CALLS FOR TIGHTER OVERSIGHT OF RELIGIOUS GROUPS

The "Shakahola Massacre" has shocked Kenya since April 2023, when police began uncovering bodies in the Shakahola Forest near the coastal town of Malindi. The discoveries prompted calls for tighter oversight of religious groups, but government-backed and Senate proposals have ⁠yet to become law.

In 2023, President William Ruto said he took responsibility as head of state for the government having failed to prevent ⁠the deaths. The scale of the killing ⁠is comparable to that of a doomsday cult that killed more than 700 people in Uganda in 2000, and the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, when an American cult leader killed more than 900 people ‌by ordering them to ‌drink poison.