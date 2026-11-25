By Amrit Prakash Air India CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam has highlighted improvements in the airline's operational performance, customer satisfaction and cost efficiency, while outlining plans to strengthen its network strategy and deepen integration across the Air India Group, sources familiar with the developments said.

Addressing employees across the Air India Group during a townhall on Wednesday, Tewolde reviewed the progress made over the past three months and identified operational excellence, profitability, revenue growth and organisational integration as key priorities for the airline, sources said. Emphasising the fundamentals of airline operations, Tewolde said the focus remains on ensuring safe and clean aircraft, on-time departures and arrivals, reliable baggage handling and customer-friendly services.

According to sources, Tewolde told employees that Air India has recorded significant improvements in operational performance over the past three months, particularly in on-time performance (OTP), driven by the efforts of airport teams, cabin crew, pilots and operations staff across the network. Domestic operations at both Air India and Air India Express are now consistently recording OTP of above 80 per cent, while performance on long-haul international routes is also improving, although it remains an area of focus.

The improvements are also reflected in customer feedback, with the airline's overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) increasing from 35 to 38 year-on-year, while domestic NPS has risen from 48 to 51. The airline has also recorded a reduction in mishandled baggage rates. However, further improvements are required, particularly in transfer baggage handling and minimum connection time performance, sources said.

Highlighting profitability as a key priority, Tewolde told employees that Air India continues to face industry-wide cost pressures, including higher fuel costs and operational challenges arising from regional airspace restrictions. To address these challenges, the airline has established a dedicated cost transformation programme led by a team of senior leaders. The initiative has already received more than 1,500 suggestions from employees on improving efficiency and reducing costs.

"Cost discipline is not a one-time exercise. It must become part of our culture," he told employees, stressing that meaningful savings could be achieved through major initiatives as well as everyday operational decisions. Alongside cost optimisation, the airline is focusing on revenue growth through network optimisation, improved product offerings and new business opportunities.

"October and November have been encouraging. In some areas, load factors have grown, while in others yields have improved. Overall, RASK is increasing. We are making progress," Tewolde said, according to sources. On the impact of regional airspace restrictions, Tewolde said Air India is redesigning parts of its network to improve efficiency and minimise operational disruptions.

As part of the strategy, more westbound connecting traffic is being routed through Mumbai, which is relatively less affected by airspace closures, while Delhi will increasingly support eastbound connecting traffic. The airline is also evaluating opportunities to strengthen multiple hubs across India, including in the southern region, as part of its long-term network strategy.

"We can't control the external environment. What we can do is build an airline that is resilient in all conditions, can withstand challenges and continue to succeed. We need to make ourselves stronger every day," he said. Reaffirming the vision of 'One Air India Group', Tewolde said Air India and Air India Express would increasingly function as an integrated airline group while continuing to operate independently under their respective Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) and complying with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Customer-facing, operational and regulatory functions will remain AOC-led, while enabling functions such as finance, human resources, information technology and centres of excellence will increasingly be managed at the group level to improve efficiency, strengthen capabilities and generate synergies. Air India will continue to focus on full-service aviation, while Air India Express will concentrate on the low-cost carrier segment, with both airlines complementing each other's strengths.

"People and teams will work as one group, drawing on the best capabilities and expertise across both airlines. The aim is to generate synergies," Tewolde said. As part of the organisational restructuring, the Air India Management Committee has been recast as the Air India Management Team, reflecting the broader group structure. Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat will also be part of the Air India Management Team.

Two new group-level positions, Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy, are also being created as part of the management structure. The Chief of Training Academy will bring the group's training capabilities under a unified leadership structure, consolidating its flying academy, flight training organisations and technical training capabilities.

Acknowledging the challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, airspace closures and elevated fuel costs, Tewolde said India's rapidly growing aviation market and geographical position present an opportunity for Air India to emerge as a leading global hub carrier. "We must keep one eye firmly on today's challenges and another on tomorrow's opportunities," he told employees.

Emphasising organisational culture, Tewolde said it would be shaped by everyday actions and behaviour rather than slogans. He identified cost consciousness, accountability and what he described as "constructive impatience" as key attributes required for the airline's next phase of growth.

Urging teams to work with greater urgency and collaboration, Tewolde said employees must operate as one group and maintain momentum behind the airline's transformation programme. "We need to introduce culture by doing, walking the talk," he said. (ANI)