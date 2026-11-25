Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress over their seat-sharing friction for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while questioning the viability of the newly formed AIMIM–Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance and keeping his own party’s tie-up options in the state open. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Paswan criticised the SP for rolling out candidates while seat negotiations with its INDIA bloc ally Congress were still underway, arguing that unilateral moves violate coalition norms. "Where is this an alliance at all if you are not upholding the dignity of coalition dharma? If the Congress still stays with them after swallowing this bitter pill of humiliation, it shows that today the Congress has no ground of its own; they have no option left, which is why they will stay together despite being humiliated."

Turning to the tie-up between Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Paswan said third-front experiments in Uttar Pradesh have historically fallen short of forming power even if they affect rivals’ vote shares. "Third fronts have always tried; they have always remained unsuccessful... Yes, they certainly succeed in denting one alliance or another..." On LJP (Ram Vilas)’s own roadmap in Uttar Pradesh, Paswan said his immediate priority is organisational expansion across all 403 Assembly constituencies rather than rushing into alliance decisions. "I do not know whether an alliance will happen or not; I think the decision on an alliance will be taken when the time comes. At present, we are focusing on our preparations to strongly build our organisation across all 403 seats."

Paswan’s remarks come amid heightened political churning in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. The SP recently released an initial list of five candidates and put forward an offer of 26 seats for the Congress—drawing pushback from Congress leaders and sparking public exchanges between allies even as talks continue. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP recently announced the Samajik Parivartan Morcha to contest all 403 seats in UP, with Azad named as its chief ministerial face—an arrangement observers note could split Dalit and minority votes targeted by rival blocs.

As a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and a key Dalit-led party in neighbouring Bihar, LJP (Ram Vilas) has been seeking to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh while Paswan has voiced confidence in the NDA’s prospects. (ANI)