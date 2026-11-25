​The ​Swiss government ‌on Wednesday said ​it regretted North Korea's ‌decision to close Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang just weeks ‌after it reopened. The Swiss foreign ‌ministry said it was officially informed earlier on Wednesday of ⁠the ​decision ⁠by the North Korean authorities to ⁠close the Swiss diplomatic ​office.

"The (foreign ministry) regrets this decision ⁠and is arranging for the ⁠Head ​of the Office to return to the ⁠Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing," the ⁠ministry ⁠said in a statement.