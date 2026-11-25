Swiss express regret at North Korea decision to close diplomatic office in Pyongyang
The Swiss government on Wednesday said it regretted North Korea's decision to close Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang just weeks after it reopened. The Swiss foreign ministry said it was officially informed earlier on Wednesday of the decision by the North Korean authorities to close the Swiss diplomatic office.
"The (foreign ministry) regrets this decision and is arranging for the Head of the Office to return to the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing," the ministry said in a statement.