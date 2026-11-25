​Nvidia's leadership crisis has thrust a tech industry squabble over open-weight AI models into ‌the ​spotlight, where CEO Jensen Huang has become one of Washington's loudest voices for US development of a technology now dominated by Chinese companies. Nvidia’s board announced on Monday that it would reinstate Huang as CEO, following his resignation over reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman who news reports said was suspected of spying for the Chinese government.

Before ‌the scandal erupted, Huang had pushed the US Congress and the Trump administration to support American companies developing open-weight AI models, which would align with his company’s commercial interests, although a debate has raged over the models' implications for US national security. President Donald Trump's administration supports open-weight AI systems because they give startups dependable and cheaper options outside proprietary AI tools from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The Trump Administration’s clear and long-standing policy has been strong support for” open-weight AI models, a White House official ‌said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday. Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Huang in part because they viewed him as the protector of US-made open-weight AI models, people ‌familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House did not comment on the connection between the support for Huang and open-weight models.

Open-weight AI models, unlike closed models, make core components publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks. Such models broaden demand for Nvidia’s chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of leading AI model developers, providing a business opportunity for Huang’s company. Executives from closed-model developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI have expressed skepticism of open-weight models, according to their public statements, creating a schism in the AI sector. Anthropic and OpenAI earn revenue by ⁠selling access to ​proprietary systems whose underlying technology they control.

"Any kind of political ⁠headwinds against Huang and Nvidia could be a harbinger for a crackdown on open weights, which is not good for little tech and companies that are trying to have a fighting chance of disrupting some of the incumbents,” said Luther Lowe of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator and startup ⁠fund. In a letter earlier this year, Huang urged the US government to avoid "premature restrictions" on open-weight tools. A coalition of companies co-signed the letter, including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Microsoft and Palantir. Anthropic declined to sign on.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said he disagreed with ​parts of Huang’s statement, arguing that increasingly capable open-weight models could create security risks, including helping users to exploit publicly available information to develop biological weapons. In a statement, he said that "sufficiently capable" AI tools could use publicly ⁠available materials to spread infectious diseases. US competitiveness with China is also a key aspect of the policy debate in Washington. Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Alibaba's offerings have won American business users because they are often cheaper than proprietary systems from OpenAI and Anthropic while performing comparably on many tasks.

The Trump ⁠administration ​has taken a few steps to support the US open-weight ecosystem, including public statements from White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios. The Trump administration over the summer told leading AI model developers that it would not put open-weight AI models through voluntary government safety tests, Reuters reported, a win for proponents such as Nvidia who do not want such models to face additional regulatory hurdles. The administration is separately considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese-made AI models, ⁠including open-weight tools, Reuters reported last week. Huang is scheduled to answer questions from US lawmakers next week in a closed-door interview on December 1 and a public hearing on December 3.

Two Republican chairs of House committees involved in ⁠AI policy urged the Trump administration last week to go further, by ⁠barring US government agencies and contractors from using Chinese open-weight AI models. They want the government to give US companies developing open-weight models more access to computing resources, arguing that expanding the open-weight ecosystem in the US is a national security imperative in the AI race against China. "The time to act is now, while we still have the opportunity and ‌leverage to do so," House Homeland ‌Security Committee chair Andrew Garbarino and China Committee chair John Moolenaar said in a joint statement.