The United States proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil on Wednesday, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls "unreasonable acts, policies and practices." A senior US official ‌told reporters the Office of the US Trade Representative was proposing modifying tariffs of 25% imposed in July on some Brazilian goods because the two sides still have "substantial differences" despite several negotiating sessions over the past year.

"In light of this lack of progress, USTR is proposing a modification to the existing Section 301 (trade action) to more effectively encourage Brazil to withdraw and change ‌the acts, policies and practices at issue," the official said. Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump's new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the ‌Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute. The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, in February.

Under the proposed changes, Brazilian finished aircraft would face a 10% duty, a move that could hit aircraft manufacturer Embraer hard. Finished aircraft, currently exempt from US tariffs on Brazilian goods, are the country's fourth-largest export to the US, the official ⁠said. Embraer did ​not immediately reply to a request for ⁠comment.

TARIFF TARGETS SUGAR Washington was also proposing a new tariff rate on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar that enters the US, the official said. That would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third countries ⁠into the United States.

"This proposed modification would provide greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil's unreasonable acts, policies and practices, and establish a more level playing field for US firms and workers," ​the official said, adding that Washington remained open to further negotiations. "I'm hopeful that we can strive to find a mutually satisfying agreement between Brazil and the United States, ⁠and to make sure that we have a fair relationship." Washington accuses Brazil of unfair practices on a range of issues from illegal deforestation to Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia ⁠has ​rejected all the allegations.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said the government would assess the impacts and repercussions of the proposed tariffs. Washington's latest trade salvo against Brazil is expected to draw protests from the Brazilian government. Brazil asked on Tuesday for the creation of a dispute panel at the World Trade Organization to examine the July Section 301 tariffs, a move the US ⁠blocked the same day.

The official said US and Brazilian officials had met several times over the past year, including meetings between Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ⁠da Silva, but Brasilia had not addressed the US ⁠complaints. The July tariffs, which followed months of fruitless negotiations between US and Brazilian officials, had maintained and expanded exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods.

Brazil also faced an additional 12.5% tariff under a separate Section 301 investigation into connections to forced labor in the ‌supply chains of dozens ‌of countries.