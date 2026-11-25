"Real backstabber": Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy hits back at party chief Jagan Reddy
Addressing a press conference, Reddy said he was responding for the first time to accusations levelled by Jagan and his sympathisers. Having worked for the YSRCP from 2010 to 2025, he maintained that he quit solely because his self-respect had been "severely affected".
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Breaking his silence on the "backstabber" jibe directed at him since his exit from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy turned the tables on his former boss, calling the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the "real backstabber". Addressing a press conference, Reddy said he was responding for the first time to accusations levelled by Jagan and his sympathisers. Having worked for the YSRCP from 2010 to 2025, he maintained that he quit solely because his self-respect had been "severely affected".
He pointed out that he upheld moral values by resigning both his primary membership and his Rajya Sabha seat despite having four years left in his term. Questioning how his exit made him a traitor, Reddy recalled Jagan’s own break with the Congress after the death of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
He noted that the Congress had made YSR chief minister twice, yet Jagan quit the party and his Lok Sabha seat after the high command denied him the chief minister’s post--for reasons Reddy said were detailed in Sonia Gandhi’s book Belonging. Pointing out that both had resigned their parliamentary seats and party memberships, Reddy asked, "When he is not a backstabber, how can I become a backstabber? The logic applicable to me should be applied to him also. He has a different rule and I have a different rule."
Reddy also rejected claims that he left after enjoying the "number two" position and key roles in Delhi. Citing his 40-year association with the family and spending over a year in jail alongside Jagan, he said his rise was earned. "It is my hard work, my experience, and my sacrifice that got me the position. Of course, he accommodated me, for which I am grateful, but that is not a reward," he added. (ANI)
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