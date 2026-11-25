Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that British inflation may not rise ‌as high as it forecast earlier this month if international energy prices stabilise at current levels following a fall in recent weeks. The central bank had forecast inflation would peak at around 5% in the second quarter of next year in its central forecast published on November 5, when it raised interest rates ‌for the first time in more than three years.

This month, Brent crude prices have dropped by around 20% and the front-month British natural gas ‌future has fallen by 15%, but they remain sharply higher than their levels before the outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of February. "If the current prices were to stay where they are, the peak of inflation mechanically would be lower," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.

Bailey said Britain's economy had shown greater resilience of late and ⁠the labour ​market had stopped loosening, which the BoE ⁠would have to incorporate into its inflation forecasts. He repeated his view that further increases in interest rates were more likely than not.

Interest rate futures price in an 80% ⁠chance of a second BoE rate rise next month, and see two further quarter-point increases in 2027, which would take Bank Rate to 4.75%. Earlier on Wednesday, regulator Ofgem ​raised its domestic price cap on household energy bills by 26% to the highest level in almost four years, something that the ⁠BoE expects will fuel inflation pressure next year.

MANN WANTS TO HIKE RATES 'MORE AND SOONER' Financial markets showed little reaction as members of the Monetary Policy Committee mostly restated their existing views to lawmakers, ⁠with ​government bond yields already down sharply as stock markets fell.

Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli told the Treasury Committee that the BoE expected food price inflation would rise to around 5% next year. She described recent wage data as mixed and said she had become less certain with the latest ⁠inflation data that the underlying process of disinflation was still on track. Catherine Mann, an external MPC member, said she did not think a squeeze on ⁠company profit margins could continue to restrain ⁠inflation, although Bailey said businesses were still finding it hard to pass on higher costs to consumers.

Mann repeated her call to hike interest rates at a faster pace to bolster the BoE's anti-inflation message, after voting for ‌a half-point increase in ‌November. "The optimal response is to hike more and sooner," she said.

(Writing ​by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)