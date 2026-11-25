British discount retailer Poundland went into administration, a form ‌of creditor protection, on Wednesday, putting the future of more than 600 stores in the UK and Ireland and about 10,000 jobs in doubt. Consulting firm AlixPartners said it had been appointed as administrators.

US investment firm Gordon Brothers, which purchased Poundland last year for a ‌nominal £1 from Warsaw-listed Pepco Group, started a sale process in September but failed to find an acceptable buyer. "AlixPartners will now ‌assume responsibility for M&A activity and will pursue all options including sales of the business and its assets, either in whole or part, from administration," it said in a statement.

It said Poundland will continue to trade as those options are examined and all stores and distribution centres remain open. 'VERY CONCERNING', SAYS UK ⁠GOVERNMENT

Poundland ​entering administration would likely mean thousands ⁠of jobs are lost as other retailers cherry-pick packages of stores through the insolvency process. Poundland trades as Dealz in Ireland, employing about 1,200 people.

"News of ⁠its administration is very concerning," a UK government spokesperson said, while retail trade union Usdaw said the move was "devastating for staff, just ahead of Christmas". Poundland's ​collapse is the sector's biggest casualty since the homeware and household goods discount retailer Wilko went into administration in ⁠2023. It had 400 stores and employed about 12,500 staff.

Poundland's management has said the business has recovered well this year. However, a spokesperson for Gordon Brothers said ⁠despite Poundland's ​reduced cost base, the retailer is "still vulnerable to inflationary pressures or any downturn in sales and margin".

The spokesperson said Gordon Brothers, which is also a creditor, had "explored every avenue" to secure a sale of the whole company. Gordon Brothers' stewardship of ⁠Poundland has been criticised by lawmakers, including Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Burnham had urged Gordon Brothers to engage with bidders to secure ⁠a rescue deal that would ⁠protect jobs at Poundland, which operates a distribution centre in his Makerfield constituency in northwest England. The chair of parliament's Business and Trade Committee, senior Labour lawmaker Liam Byrne, said he has ‌recalled Gordon Brothers director ‌Mark Newton-Jones for a public hearing.