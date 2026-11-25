‌The ​United States proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil on Wednesday, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls "unreasonable acts, policies and practices." The measures, part of new tariffs announced by the Trump administration against goods from over a dozen trading partners, appeared to surprise Brazil just ‌a month after a Brazilian presidential election in which US tariffs and influence loomed over the campaign.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office was proposing changes to tariffs imposed in July on some Brazilian goods after Brazil made "no meaningful progress" toward addressing what Washington sees as harmful trade practices. "Today’s proposed modification would provide greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices," Greer said.

Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump's ‌new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute. The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties ‌of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, in February. Under the proposed changes, Brazilian finished aircraft would now face a 10% duty, a move that could hit aircraft manufacturer Embraer hard. Finished aircraft, currently exempt from US tariffs on Brazilian goods, are the country's fourth-largest export to the US.

Embraer shares dropped about 5%. The company said in a statement it was reviewing the US government's announcement, adding that Embraer "continues to believe in and strongly defends maintaining the zero-tariff regime for the global aerospace industry, which has been in place since the 1980s." Two people ⁠at the company, ​who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement ⁠was a surprise.

TARIFF TARGETS SUGAR Washington is also proposing a new tariff rate on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar that enters the US on a nondiscriminatory basis, the US Trade Representative's office said. This would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third ⁠countries into the United States.

"Imposing an additional, specific tariff on sugar imports from Brazil and an additional 10% tariff on finished aircraft exports from Brazil is intended to help bring Brazil to the table," Greer said, adding that Washington remained open ​to negotiations. Washington accuses Brazil of unfair practices on a range of issues from illegal deforestation to Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia has rejected all the allegations.

Brazil's ⁠Foreign Ministry said the government would assess the impacts and repercussions of the proposed tariffs. Brazil and the US established a working group in September to drive negotiations over tariffs and a broader bilateral trade framework after a call between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Trump, ⁠but ​a proposal from Washington that Brasilia expected never materialized, Brazilian officials have said.

Lula won a new term in late October, defeating right-wing opponent Flavio Bolsonaro, who had campaigned on stronger ties with the Trump administration. During the campaign, Lula described US tariffs on Brazilian goods as election interference meant to benefit his opponent. Brazil asked on Tuesday for the creation of a dispute panel at the World Trade Organization to examine the July Section ⁠301 tariffs, a move the US blocked the same day.

A person in Lula's government, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement surprised the government, which thought Brazil would not be included in ⁠a new round of US tariffs. The July tariffs, which followed ⁠months of fruitless negotiations between US and Brazilian officials, had maintained and expanded exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods.

Brazil also faces an additional 12.5% tariff under a separate Section 301 investigation into connections to forced labor in the supply chains of dozens of countries. The USTR will hold a hearing on the duties on ‌January 14, before they can take ‌effect.