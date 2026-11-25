Lorenzo Musetti marked his ​return to Davis Cup action ​with a 6-0 7-6(5) ‌victory ​over Hong Seong-chan on Wednesday to give three-times defending champions Italy a 1-0 lead over South ‌Korea in the quarter-finals in Bologna. Playing his first Davis Cup match since 2024, the 24-year-old has slipped to 27th in the world rankings after ‌an injury-hit 2026 season that followed a rise to a career-high ‌world number five in January.

Musetti skipped last year's Davis Cup Finals, citing physical and family reasons. The Italian raced through the opening set without dropping a game and appeared ⁠on ​course for a ⁠routine victory after moving 4-2 ahead in the second. Hong battled back to force ⁠a tiebreak, but Musetti held firm to complete the win in one hour ​and 32 minutes.

French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli is due to face ⁠Kwon Soon-woo in the second singles rubber, while Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori are lined ⁠up ​to take on Chung Hyeon and Kwon in the doubles if required. The tie will be decided over a maximum of three ⁠rubbers, with the two singles contests followed by doubles if required.

The winners of ⁠the tie ⁠will meet the Czech Republic in Friday's semi-final after the Czechs beat Canada in the last eight on ‌Tuesday.