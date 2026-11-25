Investors ​grappling with a sharp surge in volatility are scrambling for safe havens ‌as ​US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs has dealt a fresh blow to markets already reeling from a rout in the AI trade.

The US on Wednesday proposed a series of country-specific tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners, including India, Japan and the European Union, while applying an additional 20% tariff on imports ‌from China. That's left financial markets contending with a new set of risks just as they start to wind down for the year. Instead of locking in gains, investors are rushing to safe havens to protect against heightened volatility.

"We still have not dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, equity strategist at WisdomTree. "Up until today it felt like we might get a Santa Claus rally... but the AI ‌trade is faltering and that remains the central pillar for stocks." The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2% on Wednesday and is down almost 20% from early October's record high, flirting with bear-market territory.

The renewed selling has wiped ‌out the gains driven by Nvidia's surprise decision on Monday, following pressure from the White House, to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive. Huang's extramarital affairs, which included a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, prompted him to resign just 11 days earlier, sparking hefty selling across tech shares.

The market's initial euphoria over his return, however, has not assuaged fears about lofty AI valuations and whether investor returns justify cost of building out industry infrastructure. US markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and have a shortened trading day on Friday.

SAFE-HAVENS SHINE Benchmark US 10-year Treasury ⁠yields fell ​6 basis points to 4.84%, and 10-year German debt yields fell ⁠4 bps to 3.22%. Even with Switzerland in Trump's tariff crosshairs, the Swiss franc, a traditional safe-haven currency, strengthened against most major currencies .

While the finer details of the proposed tariffs may not materially change the existing array of US duties, the latest measures show the Trump ⁠administration has no plans to back away from its increasingly protectionist approach to its economy, its markets and even corporations. The VIX, an equity volatility index known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has soared by more than 60% in November, putting it on ​track for one of its biggest monthly jumps since COVID-19 struck in February 2020.

The jump in market volatility suggests investors are struggling to price how these markets will perform in part due to ⁠the chance that global interest rates will continue to rise. Nearly two years into Trump's second term, investors have learned to live with a degree of tariff uncertainty.

But the latest news lands when markets are on shakier footing, questioning the financials underpinning the AI boom. That nervousness ⁠is ​exemplified by how Anthropic's shares fell well below its recent listing price, without a 'buy the dip' response — a reference when investors move back into beaten-down assets. "This stock will have a tough road ahead, after its bankers sold all stock last week, leaving it no ammunition to try and defend the IPO price," Kathleen Brooks, who is research director at XTB, said. "Some have called Anthropic the silent killer of the AI trade," she said.

Chip stocks, ⁠as measured by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, have fallen 50% from June's record, including a 21% drop in November. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund - which holds the so-called "Mag Seven" Big Tech names -- is down 8%. Jonathan Unwin, ⁠UK head of portfolio management at wealth manager Mirabaud, said ⁠on Wednesday the firm has been reducing its exposure to stocks this week and last, saying markets were "at an inflection point."

European equity markets, which do not have the large exposure to big tech companies, are emerging as a possible hedge, despite the threat of more US tariffs on EU goods. "During the recent tech selloff, ‌Europe has been one of ‌the few regions to benefit," WisdomTree's Gupta said. "It has been an important avenue for investors to offset risk."

(Additional reporting by ​Alun John; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and David Gaffen)