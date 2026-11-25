Morocco launched a ​drive on Wednesday to attract private ​investment into its fledgling ‌defence industry as ​it seeks to cut reliance on arms imports and boost exports.

The government signed two ‌framework agreements bringing together ministries, the central bank, banking and capital-market institutions, the CGEM employers' federation and state-backed funds to help finance a national defence-industry strategy, according to ‌a royal palace statement. The sector has secured public backing worth ‌nearly 22 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) and is targeting annual revenue of at least 50 billion dirhams, with more than 65% expected to come from exports, said Ali Seddiki, the head ⁠of ​Morocco's investment and export ⁠promotion agency AMDIE, at a signing ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI.

Last week, Morocco said ⁠it aimed to meet 40% of the equipment needs of its armed forces ​and security services through domestic production by 2035 under the strategy, which includes ⁠4 billion dirhams in funding from a state-owned investment fund to attract private investors. The ⁠plan ​prioritises the production of drones and autonomous systems, land and naval systems, defence electronics, cyberdefence and artificial intelligence.

A new agency, DIFAA, has been ⁠established to implement the strategy by promoting investment, managing support programmes and helping develop ⁠a domestic ⁠defence-industrial base, the palace statement said. The agency will also deploy policy tools including industrial offsets, public procurement, land allocation, ‌skills development and ‌innovation support.