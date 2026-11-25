Major League ​Baseball sued its players' ​union on Wednesday, seeking ‌a ​court declaration that its plan to lock out players on December 1 does ‌not violate federal antitrust law. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, MLB said it has a "reasonable and imminent fear" ‌that the Major League Baseball Players Association will try ‌to derail talks for a new collective bargaining agreement by pursuing antitrust litigation.

A central issue in negotiations is whether to create a salary ⁠cap ​that would ⁠limit how much MLB's 30 teams can spend on player wages, potentially ⁠reducing the spending disparity between large- and small-market teams. The union ​considers a salary cap a non-starter. MLB has not missed ⁠games because of a work stoppage since a players' strike in ⁠1994 ​and 1995.

"MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining ⁠table, where federal law says it belongs," the complaint said. The ⁠players' union ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.