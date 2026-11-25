Baseball-MLB sues players' union, seeks ruling that lockout is legal
Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that its plan to lock out players on December 1 does not violate federal antitrust law. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, MLB said it has a "reasonable and imminent fear" that the Major League Baseball Players Association will try to derail talks for a new collective bargaining agreement by pursuing antitrust litigation.
A central issue in negotiations is whether to create a salary cap that would limit how much MLB's 30 teams can spend on player wages, potentially reducing the spending disparity between large- and small-market teams. The union considers a salary cap a non-starter. MLB has not missed games because of a work stoppage since a players' strike in 1994 and 1995.
"MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs," the complaint said. The players' union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.