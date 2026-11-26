The ​governor of Russia's strategically important Murmansk region ​was placed in pre-trial custody for ‌two months ​on Wednesday in a major corruption investigation, a Moscow court said.

Andrei Chibis is the first serving regional head to be arrested on ‌corruption charges since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. The case has special significance because Murmansk is Russia's largest Arctic port and home to its Northern Fleet. The region is also playing a growing role ‌in Russian grain exports because of hostilities in the Black Sea and rising tensions in ‌the Baltic. Chibis was closely involved in work on the Northern Sea Route, a project championed by President Vladimir Putin to boost trade with Asia along an Arctic corridor that Russia hopes will become increasingly navigable as rising temperatures melt sea ice. ⁠A ​fleet of icebreakers, which ⁠are critical to the route, is based at Murmansk.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the case. Putin issued a ⁠decree on Wednesday terminating the governor's powers. Announcing the official's arrest on Monday, the Interior Ministry said he was ​suspected of fraud and embezzlement on a particularly large scale. It said more than 39 ⁠million roubles ($478,000) had been misappropriated from the regional construction ministry and more than 1 billion roubles from the region's transport ⁠ministry.

The ​transport funds had been earmarked for reconstructing a highway between Apatity and Kirovsk, an area where fertiliser producer PhosAgro operates mines. Investigators are also probing suspected illegal currency transactions, the Interior ⁠Ministry said. Business newspaper Kommersant said Chibis was suspected of accepting a bribe in the form of a ⁠boat. Reuters was unable ⁠to contact Chibis, who denies the charges. Images from the courtroom showed him standing in the glass defendant's box and making a heart sign to ‌his daughter.