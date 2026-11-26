​Australia's biggest gold miner Northern Star ‌Resources said on Thursday it appointed Lee-Anne de Bruin as chief financial officer, ‌effective April 1 next year, ‌as the company works to deliver a turnaround plan under a new CEO.

De ⁠Bruin ​joins ⁠from gold producer Perseus Mining, where she most ⁠recently served as finance chief. Phillip Coetzer ​will serve as Northern Star's ⁠interim CFO from December 1 until de ⁠Bruin ​starts next year, the company said in a statement.

The appointment ⁠comes as Northern Star faces pressure from activist ⁠investor ⁠Elliott and suitor Gold Fields.