Australia's Northern Star appoints de Bruin CFO amid turnaround push
Australia's biggest gold miner Northern Star Resources said on Thursday it appointed Lee-Anne de Bruin as chief financial officer, effective April 1 next year, as the company works to deliver a turnaround plan under a new CEO.
De Bruin joins from gold producer Perseus Mining, where she most recently served as finance chief. Phillip Coetzer will serve as Northern Star's interim CFO from December 1 until de Bruin starts next year, the company said in a statement.
The appointment comes as Northern Star faces pressure from activist investor Elliott and suitor Gold Fields.