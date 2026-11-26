Russian ​forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on ‌Wednesday, striking a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Reuters witnesses said there had been ‌two series of loud explosions in the city. Klitschko, writing ‌on Telegram, said the attack was continuing and warned residents to remain in shelters. Three people were wounded, with one ⁠in ​serious condition.

Klitschko ⁠said missiles had struck a shopping centre and two other ⁠buildings on the east side of the Dnipro River ​bisecting the city. He said one building had been ⁠badly damaged. Russian forces have been hitting Kyiv and other ⁠Ukrainian cities ​regularly since September.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, according to intelligence, Russian forces ⁠were preparing a major new strike on Ukraine. Both Ukraine and ⁠Russia ⁠deny targeting civilian sites.