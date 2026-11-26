Moldova's pro-European government kept ​emergency regulations for energy largely in place ​on Wednesday, enabling it ‌to adopt ​measures quickly to prevent supply shortages.

The government approved a 30-day "state of alert," requiring no parliamentary approval, after a state ‌of emergency imposed in September expired. Opposition parties objected and demanded more public accountability. The government said the measures introduced in September and approved by parliament had proved effective in ‌stabilising gas, oil and electricity supplies. But it said the situation with water supplies ‌had improved and there was no need to extend urgent measures in that sector.

"As for energy, the situation remains complicated. It is therefore necessary to keep in place levers of urgent intervention by the ⁠competent ​authorities if needed," ⁠Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said. Moldova imports most of its energy.

Igor Dodon, former president and leader of ⁠the opposition pro-Russian Socialist Party, demanded an accounting by the government of the measures adopted in September. "As ​we suspected, the 'state of emergency' in energy turned out to be no ⁠more than a show and we were right not to support it," Dodon wrote on Telegram. "Either the ⁠prime ​minister comes up with a report or we will get one through a confidence vote."

President Maia Sandu, who wants Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, to ⁠join the European Union by 2030, had called for the introduction of the original ⁠state of emergency. Sandu ⁠has denounced Russia's 4-1/2-year-old invasion of Ukraine, during which drones identified as Russian have regularly entered Moldovan airspace, with debris landing ‌on its territory.