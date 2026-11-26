Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori battled ​past South Korean pair Kwon Soon-woo and Chung Hyeon ​7-6(2) 7-6(11) in a nail-biting doubles rubber ‌on ​Wednesday to send holders Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory.

The champions, who will now face the Czech Republic in the last four on ‌Friday following their win over Canada on Tuesday, found themselves in deep trouble against the lower ranked South Koreans going into the deciding doubles match. World number 139 Kwon came from a set down to stun French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli 3-6 7-6(3) ‌7-6(5) after two hours and 50 minutes to level the tie.

Lorenzo Musetti had earlier marked his return to Davis ‌Cup action for the first time since 2024 with a 6-0 7-6(5) win over Hong Seong-chan, ranked 787th in the world, to give the three-times defending champions a 1-0 lead. Marathon man Kwon, who was on court for more than four and a half hours, was back just 18 ⁠minutes ​after the biggest win of ⁠his career to partner Chung in the doubles. They held serve to force a tiebreak but the Italians, led by doubles world number 10 ⁠Vavassori, edged ahead.

The pairs traded breaks in the second set before the Koreans carved out four set points in the tiebreak. The ​Italians, however, saved them all and bagged the win on their third match point. Earlier in the day, world ⁠number seven Cobolli failed to make it 2-0 in the singles despite loud support in the arena from the home fans.

Cobolli needed a few games ⁠to ​adjust to his opponent's speed and powerful forehand before earning two breaks to take the first set. Things, however, quickly turned ugly for the Italian as he found himself a break down early in the second set. He bounced ⁠back to earn a break with a big forehand winner and level 5-5 but was beaten in a one-sided tiebreak.

Both ⁠players held serve before the ⁠Korean carved out a match point at 5-4. Cobolli again forced a tiebreak but could not stop Kwon from completing the shock win on his third match point to take ‌the tie into ‌the deciding doubles rubber.