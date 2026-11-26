​Vietnam's ​trade ministry ‌said it is ​working with the US ‌to complete a trade deal as soon as possible, hours after ‌the Trump administration announced ‌new tariffs on 14 trading partners to fight excess factory capacity.

"The Ministry ⁠of ​Industry ⁠and Trade will coordinate with relevant ⁠US agencies to fully participate ​in the next stages ⁠of the USTR's investigation process, including ⁠registering ​for, attending and presenting views, and responding to ⁠US questions at the public hearing," ⁠the ⁠ministry said in a statement.