Members of a Pacific ​Rim trade bloc, ASEAN and the ​European Union's trade ‌chief gathered ​in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, hours after the Trump administration announced new tariffs ‌on 14 countries. Trade ministers of the CPTPP, or Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, will hold two days of talks and will be joined ‌by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and counterparts of the 11-member Association ‌of Southeast Asian Nations bloc.

Among them are targets of US President Donald Trump's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the European Union, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – over ⁠excess industrial capacity, ​with new ⁠levies capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation. The CPTPP ⁠is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally led by the ​United States that was widely seen as a counterweight to China's influence ⁠before Trump withdrew from the pact in his first term.

It now comprises Australia, Brunei, ⁠Canada, ​Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Britain. Australia's trade minister, Don Farrell, said the CPTPP dialogue with ASEAN and ⁠the EU would focus on upholding fair and open trade and strengthening supply ⁠chain resilience.

"The ⁠CPTPP’s high standards, stability and predictability are more important than ever in the current global trading environment," he said ‌in ‌a statement.