China, Hong Kong shares shrug off tariff risk to edge up from multimonth lows
China and Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Wednesday as investors looked past the Trump administration's latest tariff proposal and joined a regional rally.
China and Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Wednesday as investors looked past the Trump administration's latest tariff proposal and joined a regional rally.
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