Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Taiwan comedian shoots off punch lines to combat China's anger at his jokes

Even a stand-up comedian now comes with a security ​detail to watch the exits and scan the crowd as he fires off jokes in democratic Taiwan, claimed by ​China as its own territory despite never having governed it. In the spotlight at ‌a ​Taipei club, Huang Yi-Hao put a simple question to an audience of fans and plainclothes officers, the last group there to ensure the night ended only in laughter after he drew threats for jesting about China's leader.

Cardamom ad sparks clash between Bollywood star, Indian food regulator

An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with ‌a court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly advertising brands whose promotion is restricted. India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors promoting their brands in the guise of sodas, water or glassware.

Duran Duran guitarist and songwriter Andy Taylor dies at 65

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday, according ‌to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday. Taylor, who co-wrote some of the group's biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” died from metastatic prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018.

Exclusive-UK advances plans for BBC ‌iPlayer expansion to allow advertising and rival content, sources say

Britain is advancing plans to open up BBC iPlayer to advertising and rival broadcasters, potentially paving the way for an overhaul of the streaming platform, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The proposal would represent a significant expansion of iPlayer's role as a platform for BBC programmes, with one of the people saying the technology upgrade that would be required could cost tens of millions of pounds.

Bollywood union asks Modi to bar Netflix's Pakistani series in India

A prominent Bollywood workers' union has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ban a forthcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India, while ⁠seeking a law prohibiting ​content from its foe from being shown in the country. The first ⁠part of "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love Our Hearts Carry) is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 4 and is the global streaming giant's first Urdu-language series. Several top Pakistani actors feature in it.

Top Gear to return in 2028 with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as lead host

British celebrity chef and television presenter ⁠Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the BBC's long-running motoring show "Top Gear" when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday. Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in 2027 and feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's test driver, ​The Stig, will also return, the BBC said.

Paralympics-Ezra Frech's Mirrorball win builds buzz for LA28 Paralympics

US Paralympian Ezra Frech's victory on "Dancing with the Stars" could help reshape perceptions of disability and build interest in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, fellow ⁠athletes and organizers said after the 21-year-old won the show's coveted Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday. Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the 35th season of the televised dance competition after receiving perfect scores for each of their three finale routines. More than 86 million votes were cast during the three-hour finale, according to the show.

Tarantino-Fincher collaboration 'Cliff Booth' ⁠came ​with pressure and fun, cast say

Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth's life to the screen. Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino's 2019 "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and worked with Fincher on films including "Fight Club" and "Se7en."

BBC to trial CBeebies shows on Netflix in new streaming partnership

The BBC will make a selection of its CBeebies children's programmes available on Netflix in Britain from December 2, as the publicly funded broadcaster explores ⁠new ways of reaching audiences through commercial streaming platforms. The limited trial will feature a CBeebies-branded hub on Netflix, offering a selection of programmes such as "Hey Duggee" and "Teletubbies", the BBC said

Soccer-Fantasy football's AI managers close the gap but elite humans still hold the edge

Will ⁠Thomas has played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 15 years. Last season, ⁠the AI he built finished above him for the first time. "That was a bit of a surreal moment. I thought, 'oh my God, I'm being beaten by my own creation'," he told Reuters.

Spotify back online after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Spotify was back online on Tuesday after the music streaming service was down briefly for thousands of US users earlier in the day, according to outage ‌tracking website Downdetector.com. User reports peaked at more ‌than 14,000 at around 6:45 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Reports ​had fallen sharply to about 600 as of 7:17 a.m. ET.