Spain holds a snap election on Sunday that markets will watch closely as a harbinger of what could ​come in elections across Europe over the next year.

The conservative People's Party (PP) is ahead ‌of ​Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists in opinion polls, which suggest the PP would likely need a coalition with the far-right, anti-immigrant Vox to govern. Sanchez called an election to increase his parliamentary support after lawmakers rejected proposals to address a housing crisis that sparked protests.

"Spain, in terms of macroeconomics, has been one of Europe's high performers," said Allspring Global Investments senior portfolio manager Lauren van ‌Biljon. "The snap election is a little reminder that it's just a bit messier on the politics." Here are five key questions for markets:

1. What does the election outcome mean? Well, it should determine whether policy continuity or a shift to a more conservative and market-friendly agenda follows.

A PP-led government would likely pursue tax cuts and tougher immigration policies, although the PP still supports some immigration to cover labour shortages. Barclays says such measures could slow fiscal consolidation, although Spain's public finances are expected to remain relatively stable regardless of the ‌outcome, with the budget deficit staying below the 3% of GDP threshold in 2026 and 2027 and public debt declining to slightly above 98% of GDP by end-2027 from 100% in 2025.

If Sanchez wins a new term after the election, ‌his government would likely continue prioritising welfare spending and using immigration to support labour supply and economic growth, Barclays adds. However, the fragmented left and weakening support for parties allied with the Socialists could make it difficult to build a stable parliamentary majority and approve long-delayed budgets.

2. What about the economic outlook? Tighter controls on migration under a right-wing government and the end in 2026 of the EU's NextGeneration funds could undermine Spain's outperformance.

Still, UBS believes that strong underlying growth, a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and lower energy prices due to expansion in renewables are a favorable starting point for a new government. Spain's economy grew by 2.6% last year, double ⁠the euro zone average. ​And for bond markets, debt sustainability is less of a concern ⁠than in France or Italy.

"We expect (Spain's) outperformance to run for a couple more years before growth converges gradually towards the euro zone average," said Paolo Grignani, senior economist at Oxford Economics. Spain's 10-year bond yield against the equivalent German bond trades with a spread of 60 basis points (bps) compared to 150 bps for ⁠French debt.

3. What sectors of the stock market could be impacted? Jefferies analysts believe that a shift towards the centre-right would be positive for banks as the PP advocates a more business-friendly agenda, including lower corporate taxation and measures to stimulate private investment.

Banks are subject to a special ​windfall tax. While PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo says he does not want to burden banks with higher taxes, the government on Tuesday approved a one-year extension of the banking tax that is expected to raise €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) specifically ⁠to fund housing policies.

While "a complete abolition of the tax appears unlikely", Jefferies said that its design could be revisited under a "more market-friendly administration" and could be beneficial for CaixaBank, the country's largest lender in terms of domestic assets. PP officials have also hinted at gradual sales of the state's 18% stake in CaixaBank and its 10% holding ⁠in ​Telefonica .

RBC analyst Fernando Garcia said the PP's proposals, including the extension of the lifespan of nuclear reactors without a timeframe, are positive for nuclear plants and power grid operators such as Iberdrola and Endesa. 4. Could the euro move?

Potentially, if a clear result points to political stability. Recent turmoil in France, Belgium and Spain's snap election have contributed to recent euro weakness. The euro is at just under $1.10, having recently hit its lowest levels since April 2025.

Allspring's Van Biljon said the euro was vulnerable to further ⁠weakness. "In the very near term, you've got this lingering risk, not just Spain, but France, which can come back to the spotlight," she said.

5. Is there a takeaway for the rest of Europe? Yes. A defeat for Sanchez's Socialists would ⁠spell the end of one of Europe's last remaining left-leaning governments ⁠at a time when the far right is making big gains across the region.

France, Italy and Greece are expected to hold elections next year, while Germany holds regional votes. A swing to the far right across Europe could weaken cohesion and lead to increased market volatility. "There is this broader trend towards the right across Europe and for center parties, that raises questions about ‌their future," said Mizuho multi-asset strategist Evelyne Gomez-Liechti. "If we ‌move towards the extremes, that becomes less market-friendly."

($1 = 0.9136 euros)