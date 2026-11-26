Yemen's Houthis have intensified attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, with a projectile striking Jizan Port along the Kingdom's Red Sea coast, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Meanwhile, Saudi air defence systems intercepted a drone near Jeddah and two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh, the coalition said, adding that the incidents caused no reported civilian casualties.

The coalition reported minor damage at Jizan Port but said there were no civilian casualties. It added that efforts were underway to determine the type of projectile used in the attack. In a post on X, the Saudi-led coalition said, "A projectile fired by the Houthi terrorist militia fell on Jazan Port. Minor damage with no civilian casualties. Efforts are underway to determine the type of projectile."

In a separate post, the coalition confirmed that a drone launched by the Houthis had been intercepted and destroyed near the Islamic Port of Jeddah. "A drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia was intercepted and destroyed near the Islamic Port of Jeddah. No civilian casualties from debris from the intercepted drone," it said.

The coalition further stated that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group towards Riyadh. The latest developments come amid escalating tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi group, with the latter threatening to target Saudi ports along the Red Sea coastline, including Jeddah, if the coalition launched attacks against Yemen's Hodeidah port.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition issued an evacuation warning for civilians at Hodeidah port, urging people in the designated area to leave for their safety. The warning was followed by reports of an attack on the port by coalition forces, according to Yemen's Houthi-run Saba news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after a tower in Riyadh's Financial Centre was targeted in an attack on November 24, according to Saudi Civil Defence.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed that the two injured Indian nationals had been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries. India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack, expressing concern over continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and calling for an immediate cessation of such attacks. (ANI)