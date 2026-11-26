The Inter-American Development Bank has approved US$17 million in financing to expand access to safely managed sanitation on Belize's Placencia Peninsula, one of the country's leading tourist destinations. The programme will pay for a sewer network and a wastewater treatment plant, giving the peninsula a central system to collect and treat sewage that would otherwise be handled by individual septic systems in the areas it serves. The bank expects the project to reduce untreated wastewater discharges and ease pressure on nearby coral ecosystems.

For a peninsula where the coastal environment is central to daily life and tourism, what happens to wastewater after it leaves a home or business matters to the wider community. Sewage that reaches the environment untreated can pose public health risks and put pressure on marine habitats that attract visitors and support local businesses. A shared treatment system gives Placencia a way to address pollution across the area it serves.

Karla González, the IDB Group's representative in Belize, said the programme puts the bank's new country strategy into practice by starting in Placencia. She described the switch from inadequate septic systems to centralised wastewater collection and treatment as a way to reduce the pollutants reaching nearby coral ecosystems. The project marks Belize's first loan under a broader IDB credit line designed to reduce coastal water pollution and support economic activity that depends on healthy marine resources.

A sewer network will carry wastewater to a treatment plant

The operation will finance the construction and commissioning of the sewer network and wastewater treatment plant. Pipes will carry wastewater from connected properties to the plant, where operators can treat it before it is released into the environment. Commissioning is the stage when the facilities are prepared and tested for service, so the financing covers the work of bringing the network and the plant into operation as well as building them.

A central system changes who is responsible for what happens once wastewater leaves a connected property. Where individual septic systems handle sewage on site, performance depends on each system's condition and upkeep. A sewer network gives the service provider responsibility for collecting wastewater from connected properties and treating it at a shared facility, which is how the programme expects to reduce untreated discharges.

The project will strengthen the technical and operational capacity of Belize Water Services Limited, the local utility. Running a sewer network and treatment plant requires staff who can monitor performance, maintain equipment and respond to faults that could disrupt collection or treatment. The support for the utility addresses those ongoing responsibilities, since the environmental benefits depend on how consistently the system operates after it opens.

Cleaner coastal waters matter to public health and tourism

The programme fits within ONE Caribbean, an IDB Group initiative that addresses challenges shared across the region, including climate resilience, coastal and marine protection, sustainable tourism and public health. In Placencia, those priorities come together in a service people use every day. Safer sewage management can improve sanitation for residents and reduce the pressure that untreated discharges place on the coastal waters that help draw visitors.

For people who earn a living from tourism, the condition of the coast helps keep the peninsula attractive to visitors. Reducing wastewater pollution addresses one source of stress on nearby coral ecosystems and helps protect a natural resource on which businesses and communities depend. That connection between a basic public service and the health of coastal waters is central to Belize's plans for its blue economy, which includes economic activity tied to the sea and coast.

The Placencia loan opens a wider financing line for Belize

The US$17 million package consists of a US$16 million Specific Investment Loan and US$1 million from the AquaFund Multi-Donor Fund. The AquaFund contribution supports the expansion of safely managed sanitation and does not have to be repaid. Belize will provide US$3 million in local counterpart funding alongside the IDB package.

The US$16 million loan has a 25-year repayment term and a five-and-a-half-year grace period. Its interest rate is based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, a benchmark that measures the cost of overnight borrowing backed by US Treasury securities. Tying the rate to SOFR means the cost of borrowing is linked to a benchmark that can change over the life of the loan.

The loan is Belize's first under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects, which provides for up to US$160 million in financing for a broader effort to reduce coastal water pollution and support the country's blue economy. The wider programme focuses on climate-resilient water and sanitation services in priority locations, giving Belize a framework for further investment where sanitation gaps and coastal pollution are linked. Placencia is the starting point, with the immediate work focused on bringing the sewer network and treatment plant into service so more properties can have their wastewater safely collected and treated.