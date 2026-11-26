South Korea's nominee for unification ​minister, Hong Ihk-pyo, said on ‌Thursday ​that he intended to pursue a "realistic" approach to improving relations with North Korea.

President Lee Jae Myung unveiled a surprise cabinet reshuffle this ‌week, changing three key national security posts, including the unification minister. Asked how he might improve strained ties between the two Koreas, Hong told a press conference he would seek "realistic and feasible" ways ‌to change the status quo.

"Considering the current inter-Korean relations and situation on the Korean Peninsula, ‌I think it might be desirable to seek low-level, realistic ways rather than pursuing high-level dialogue," he said. Responding to a question about whether he would maintain the policies of the outgoing minister, Chung Dong-young, he said ⁠he might ​need to make some ⁠adjustments based on public consensus if necessary.

Chung stirred controversy over some of his remarks, including calling North Korea by ⁠its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which some conservative lawmakers criticised as effectively acknowledging ​it as a separate state. He also publicly disagreed with the then-foreign minister over how to ⁠engage North Korea, exposing differences within Lee's government as it tried to revive stalled contact with Pyongyang.

Hong said it ⁠was ​natural for there to be friction among government ministries over North Korean policy, but that there was a need to work together to pursue Lee's policies. Chung also faced ⁠questions over his management of US ties after media reports that Washington was unhappy about his disclosure ⁠of a North ⁠Korean nuclear site and had subsequently stopped sharing some intelligence.

Chung said his remarks about the facility were based on publicly available information, while ‌the US ‌embassy in Seoul declined to comment.