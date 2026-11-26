Israel's Consul General Yaniv Revach on Thursday visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Revach also paid tribute at the memorial of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who laid down his life while helping capture the lone surviving terrorist during the attacks.

He subsequently visited the iconic Leopold Cafe in Colaba, another target of the November 26, 2008, terror strikes, and interacted with the cafe staff. Leopold Cafe, one of Mumbai's oldest and most popular establishments, was among the first locations targeted by the terrorists. The cafe, situated in the busy Colaba area, was frequented by locals and foreign tourists. Bullet marks from the attack remain visible at the establishment, serving as a reminder of the horrific events of that night.

Omble, an officer of the Mumbai Police, played a crucial role in capturing Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab alive at Girgaum Chowpatty. Despite being unarmed against the heavily armed terrorist, Omble grabbed the barrel of Kasab's rifle, allowing other police personnel to overpower and arrest him. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and succumbed to them in the line of duty. Recognising his extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice, the Government of India posthumously conferred the Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on Omble on January 26, 2009.

The visit comes as India and several countries across the world mark 18 years since the November 26, 2008, coordinated terror attacks in Mumbai, which claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Earlier, the Embassy of India in Israel also paid solemn tribute to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the attacks, remembering the courage of India's security forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "Remembering 26/11. Honouring Courage. Today, we remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and pay tribute to the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." Reaffirming India's commitment to combating terrorism, the mission added, "India stands resolute in its fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming its commitment to peace, security and harmony."

The French Embassy in India also paid homage to the victims, including two French nationals who were killed in the attacks. The mission recalled French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron's visit to the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during their India visit earlier this year. This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border. 18 members of the Indian police forces, 12 members of the Taj Hotel staff, and security personnel were martyred in the line of duty.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)