Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Steelers release Rodgers after quarterback blasts head coach McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers released four-times ​NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he claimed head coach Mike McCarthy is “unhealthy” and ​fell asleep during team meetings. Rodgers revealed he would not ‌return ​to Pittsburgh during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier on Wednesday, a day after he was benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Reports: Padres sign World Series-winning reliever JoJo Romero

The Milwaukee Brewers called on left-handed reliever JoJo Romero three times during their World Series triumph ‌over the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the durable Romero will call San Diego home. According to reports, Romero and the Padres agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract on Wednesday. That gives the Padres some protection if left- handed reliever Adrian Morejon, a 2025 All-Star, opts to sign elsewhere in free agency.

RJ Luis Jr. sues SEC, commissioner Greg Sankey in LSU eligibility case

Former LSU player RJ Luis Jr. filed ‌an amended lawsuit on Wednesday that adds Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey as a defendant in his personal capacity and seeks unspecified damages stemming from his eligibility battle to play for ‌the Tigers this season. It is the latest development in a tussle in which the SEC is attempting to protect new eligibility standards in the wake of players returning to college after signing professional contracts.

Tennis-Sinner to miss Australian Open after undergoing surgery on knee injury

Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in January, organisers said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Sinner said on Tuesday that ⁠he had ​had a minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere ⁠dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.

Falcons 'aware' of insinuations James Pearce Jr. trying to contact ex

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday addressed an insinuation on social media ⁠that defensive end James Pearce Jr. has been attempting to contact his ex, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Should that be the case, that would be a violation of Pearce's plea deal.

Report: MLS introducing new playoff format ​for 2027-28 season

Major League Soccer will introduce a revamped MLS Cup playoff format for the 2027-28 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The reported new format reduces the playoff field from ⁠18 clubs to 16 clubs and will begin with home-and-home series in the first two rounds before a single-elimination semifinal and MLS Cup final. The current wild-card matches before the first round will be eliminated.

NBA-NBA plans €10 billion push for Europe basketball ⁠arenas

The ​National Basketball Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise at least €10 billion ($10.97 billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as it prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth ⁠Street and Stonepeak.

MLB sues players' union, seeks ruling that lockout is legal

Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that a planned lockout next week ⁠is legal and hoping to forestall any effort by ⁠players to challenge it under federal antitrust law. The lawsuit escalated an often heated battle among MLB, its 30 teams and players over a new collective bargaining agreement, where the central issue is whether to implement baseball's first salary cap.

Sky C Elizabeth Williams elected new WNBPA president

Chicago Sky ‌center Elizabeth Williams is the ‌new president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. The league's player representatives elected the 12-year veteran ​as the WNBA union's fifth president on Tuesday.