Human rights organisations and Baloch rights activists have intensified calls for the immediate release of Dr Mahrang Baloch after the imprisoned leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) was named the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Edelstam Prize, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, international human rights organisation Front Line Defenders congratulated Mahrang for her sustained efforts to secure truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances. It urged Pakistani authorities to release her and her detained colleagues without conditions.

The Sweden-based Edelstam Foundation announced the award recognising her exceptional courage in advocating for the rights of families affected by enforced disappearances. The BYC described its chief organiser as a human rights defender rather than a criminal, stating that the honour acknowledged a peaceful movement that had united thousands of families through protests, marches and sit-ins. The organisation said the recognition belonged to every Baloch mother still waiting for news of her missing child. It also alleged that Mahrang had been handed two life sentences following what it described as a fabricated legal case and an unfair trial conducted inside Hudda Jail. The committee demanded the release of its imprisoned leadership.

Mahrang's sister, Nadia Baloch, addressed the award announcement in Stockholm through a recorded message. She said her sister had transformed the suffering of families of missing persons into a collective demand for accountability. Nadia said the activist who had stood alongside thousands seeking justice was now behind bars, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. Human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch also welcomed the recognition, asserting that Mahrang's imprisonment could neither undermine her struggle nor silence the voices she had united. Baloch Voice for Justice and Human Rights Solidarity similarly demanded the release of detained BYC leaders and called for fair, transparent legal proceedings, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)