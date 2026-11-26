Even as fresh tariff threats from Washington rattle global trade desks, India's domestic growth engine looks built to weather the storm—at least at the macro level, stated Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Finance, on the proposed US tariffs of up to 25 per cent, or 17 per cent under a trade deal. Pointing out that domestic consumption and government spending drive 60 to 65 per cent of India's GDP while net trade remains a smaller share, Chaudhuri said overall growth should stay resilient.

"I don't believe that the current revival of the tariffs at whatever numbers that they are quoting right now, is going to have a significant material impact," he told ANI, noting that US-export-reliant sectors will still face localized strain. Calling the tariff rollout fluid and ambiguous, Chaudhuri highlighted two-tier tariff proposals and unclear compliance rules.

He noted that US import demand has not collapsed despite past tariff actions, with the seasonally adjusted US trade deficit widening from around USD 55 billion in September 2025 to about USD 106 billion in September 2026. "Most likely the US consumers at the end of the day is bearing the cost of the tariff with higher prices, higher inflation that we're seeing in the US today," Chaudhuri observed.

On the upcoming February Union Budget, he argued against sweeping new fiscal bailouts for exporters. Instead, trade agreements with partners including the UK, European Union, New Zealand, UAE, and an expanded pact with Australia will help offset US headwinds. Turning to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Chaudhuri outlined a split decision ahead with inflation above the 6 per cent threshold. While the statutory 6 per cent mandate raises the odds of a 25-basis-point hike, food, logistics, energy, and petrochemical pressures are largely supply-driven and could ease as crude oil softens.

"If they are a bit more forward-looking and keeps the RBI Act requirements to one side, then there is also a probability that the RBI may not increase interest rates," he said. On the rupee and forex reserves, Chaudhuri said heavy RBI intervention near USD-INR levels of 96–97 was justified earlier, but easing geopolitical tensions, post-US midterm dynamics, and returning FPI flows reduce pressure for further reserve depletion.

Looking ahead, Chaudhuri said India's lower export share—long viewed as a supply-chain weakness—has acted as a cushion during global shocks. "No steps should be taken on the US-India trade deal in haste," he urged, favoring a patient, "wait and watch" approach that protects national interest. (ANI)