‌Norse Atlantic ​ASA said on Thursday it has suspended its ‌flights amid a deteriorating financial situation as the long-haul budget carrier struggles to secure financing at a ‌time of high fuel costs.

The airline ‌on Wednesday warned that its financial situation was "critical" and that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity ⁠needs ​and operations, ⁠sending its share price down 85%. "If a short-term financing ⁠solution is not secured urgently, it is the ​Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said ⁠in a statement on Thursday.

Norse continues to consider ⁠options ​to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover ⁠that would include a financing solution, it said. "There can ⁠be ⁠no assurance that a viable solution will be found," Norse added.