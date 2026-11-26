Airline Norse Atlantic suspends flights, warns of possible bankruptcy
Norse Atlantic ASA said on Thursday it has suspended its flights amid a deteriorating financial situation as the long-haul budget carrier struggles to secure financing at a time of high fuel costs.
The airline on Wednesday warned that its financial situation was "critical" and that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, sending its share price down 85%. "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.
Norse continues to consider options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, it said. "There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," Norse added.