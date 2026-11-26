Norwegian ​airline Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday and intends ​to file for bankruptcy if a ‌short-term financing ​solution is not secured urgently, becoming the latest casualty of the sector-wide turmoil provoked by the Iran war.

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst ‌crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the war, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs skyrocketing. Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and ‌that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share ‌price down 85%.

"If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday. Norse continues to consider options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover ⁠that would ​include a financing solution, ⁠it said.

"There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," Norse added. European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March ⁠following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines.

Norse ​launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July, and in October said ⁠it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease two jets. But on Wednesday PIA said Norse Atlantic ⁠abruptly ​suspended the deal, forcing the Pakistani carrier to cancel two flights.

Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic announcing earlier that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring ⁠as it sought to shore up new financing. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen after Norwegian Air abandoned ⁠long-haul operations during the pandemic, ⁠Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flying using 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and many former Norwegian staff.

The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it ‌struggled to generate ‌profits from scheduled flights alone.