The African Development Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are looking to deepen their partnership across Africa, with a proposed financing programme for fast-growing businesses and a joint solar investment in Egypt among the projects shaping their plans. AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso met in Abidjan on 24 November 2026, a day after the EBRD opened its country office there. They discussed how the banks could finance businesses, expand access to reliable energy and put more of Africa's own savings to work.

The two presidents opened Africa SME Business Day at the Noom Hotel, where about 200 leaders from financial institutions, investment firms and businesses gathered to discuss building a coalition for African small and medium-sized enterprises. Abdoulaye Diop, president of the West African Economic and Monetary Union Commission, and Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Crafts, Kalil Konaté, addressed the event. The morning discussion looked at the problems firms encounter when seeking finance, selling across borders or trying to supply large manufacturers.

At an afternoon conversation at AfDB headquarters, with EBRD staff joining online, the presidents described what each bank brings to the partnership. The AfDB has a broad presence across Africa, close relationships with governments, experience financing public projects and the ability to bring institutions together. The EBRD works predominantly with the private sector and brings experience in policy and regulatory reform, developing markets and attracting private capital. The banks signed a cooperation framework in May 2021, have exchanged staff since 2023 and have co-financed projects representing about €1.25 billion in combined financing since 2024.

EnterpRise Africa would pair private credit with advice for growing firms

Winning an order from a large manufacturer can leave a small supplier with an immediate expense, since it must pay for materials and production before its customer pays the invoice. A guarantee can help it secure a loan, and lenders still need reliable accounts and evidence of demand for what the company sells. Participants called for tailored advice alongside finance, especially for mid-sized firms that have outgrown small-business schemes and have yet to develop the systems major lenders and investors expect.

Development banks, commercial lenders, guarantee funds and investors were urged to share risk and coordinate support according to each company's stage of growth. The AfDB's SME Development Action Plan for 2026–2031 combines finance, technical assistance and market access, with supply-chain finance identified as a priority. Firms that can cover the cost of fulfilling orders have a better chance of joining industrial supply chains and reaching customers in regional and international markets.

The banks are jointly developing EnterpRise Africa, a proposal for fast-growing SMEs that need credit suited to their expansion plans. It would combine a private credit fund with an advisory platform to help companies strengthen management and governance and improve their ability to raise more capital. Ould Tah said involving both banks from the start could give a company one coordinated response and cut the time it spends waiting for a decision.

Nine countries are under consideration. Both banks operate in Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, and the AfDB would work independently in Burkina Faso, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, three countries it classifies as Transition States. Italy is considering a contribution through its Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Egypt's Dandara solar project shows how the banks can invest together

The banks are financing Egypt's Dandara project, which combines 500 megawatts of solar generation with a battery system able to store 100 megawatt-hours of electricity. Under a 25-year power purchase agreement, the project will supply aluminium producer Egyptalum, giving the project a long-term buyer and the manufacturer a source of renewable electricity. Renaud-Basso pointed to Dandara as an example of how the banks could attract private investment by working together in countries where both operate.

The presidents see scope to draw on that experience in other markets as African countries contend with rising electricity demand and seek more reliable, affordable power. The banks say meeting that demand alongside a shift towards cleaner energy will require significant private investment. Dandara shows how generation, storage and a long-term agreement with a commercial customer can come together in one project.

African savings could support more lending in local currencies

The AfDB puts Africa's development needs at about US$400 billion a year and estimates that the continent holds around US$4 trillion in domestic savings, including assets held by pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds. Ould Tah has championed the New African Financial Architecture for Development as a way to channel more of that capital into African businesses and infrastructure. African Union heads of state and government endorsed the approach in February 2026.

A panel on lending in local currencies brought the banks together with leaders from the West African Development Bank, the Regional Securities Exchange, NSIA Group and Côte d'Ivoire's National Social Security Fund. Borrowing in the same currency in which a business earns its revenue can reduce its exposure to exchange-rate swings. The AfDB brings relationships and reach across the continent, and the EBRD brings 35 years of experience with local-currency lending and developing the markets that channel savings into investment.

In Morocco, the EBRD supported the development of the Moroccan Overnight Index Average, or MONIA, in 2020. The AfDB recently used the benchmark to set the floating interest rate on its first Moroccan dirham bond, which has a seven-year maturity. Applying the benchmark to longer-term borrowing gives investors another way to put money to work in local currency.