The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday organised a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Hyderabad on the occasion of Constitution Day, following a call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud among those participating in the rally. The march was organised to highlight the Congress party's commitment to protecting the Constitution and raising concerns over what it described as attempts to undermine constitutional values. The rally also focused on the issue of voting rights, with Congress leaders alleging that attempts were being made to undermine the democratic process through what they termed vote theft.

The rally began from the Ambedkar Statue at Liberty on Tank Bund and proceeded towards the Indira Gandhi Statue on Necklace Road. Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, senior Congress leaders and party workers participated in the march. Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav said Constitution Day was an occasion to remember the Constitution and alleged that the BJP was attempting to undermine the document that he credited the Congress party with giving to the country.

He also highlighted the right to vote as one of the important rights guaranteed under the Constitution, alleging that attempts were being made to steal votes in the name of SIR. "Today we all know it is Constitution Day. The constitution that the Congress party gave, the BJP is trying to destroy that constitution. Today, on one hand, the way the constitution gives us many rights, one important right is the right to vote," Yadav said.

Linking the rally to the party's concerns over electoral processes, the Congress MP said the march was being held across the country to raise its voice against alleged vote theft. "But today, in the name of SIR, the way votes are being stolen. Today, to save that theft, we are holding a Save Constitution rally all over the country," he said.

Congress MLA KR Nagaraj said party leaders and workers had gathered in response to Rahul Gandhi's call to protect the Constitution, alleging that the BJP had shown disrespect towards Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. He said the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, was committed to defending constitutional principles and promoting harmony instead of hatred.

"Congress leaders and workers have gathered to march in support of Rahul Gandhi's call to protect the Constitution. The BJP has shown disrespect towards Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," Nagaraj said. Reiterating the party's position, he said Congress leaders and workers would take part in the march to uphold constitutional values.

"Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is committed to defending the Constitution and promoting love over hatred. Today, Congress MLAs and workers will march from the Ambedkar Statue to Dharna Chowk in support of constitutional values," he added. (ANI)