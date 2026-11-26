China's defence ​ministry urged Japan on Thursday to stop "stirring up trouble" ​over the South China Sea after a ‌spokesperson ​was asked about deepening cooperation between Tokyo and the Philippines, both formal US military allies.

The comments were in response to an announcement earlier this month that Japan will provide ‌the Philippines with radars and drones to boost its coastal surveillance capabilities. Chinese and Philippine coastguard vessels frequently clash near disputed shoals and reefs as part of long-simmering tensions over the vital trade waterway.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi told a regular press briefing ‌in Beijing that Japan was not party to the disputes and had no right to comment on them. "We ‌demand that Japan stop stirring up trouble over the South China Sea issue," Chen said.

Japan had used "so-called external threats" to deepen regional anxieties, form military cliques and attempt to strengthen its military presence in the South China Sea, he added. The US and its allies and partners have repeatedly ⁠expressed concern ​over the situation in the ⁠South China Sea as China asserts its sovereignty through growing deployments of naval, coastguard and militia vessels.

China claims nearly all of the South China ⁠Sea, overlapping maritime claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. In 2016, a Hague-based tribunal said China's claims had no legal ​basis, a decision Beijing has rejected. China's military is also operating further out into the Pacific and is present ⁠on a daily basis around Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory.

China carried out a large, unannounced military exercise across the western Pacific ⁠and ​around Taiwan in early November, in what officials in Taipei have previously described as a campaign of "silent intimidation". Chen, asked about those drills, said the military's stepped-up training and combat readiness, and its continuous improvement of practical capabilities to defend ⁠China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, are "entirely legitimate and reasonable".

"We oppose certain parties hyping it up with ulterior motives," he added. "The Democratic ⁠Progressive Party authorities are the biggest ⁠disruptors of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," Chen said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future, and rejects Beijing's ‌sovereignty claims. (Reporting By ‌Beijing newsroom; Writing by Greg Torode; Editing by Tom Hogue, ​Raju Gopalakrishnan and Conor Humphries)