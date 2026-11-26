Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and hitting ‌a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while Moscow said it had struck drone-related sites in the city.

A series of loud explosions echoed across Kyiv overnight and a large fire was still burning on Thursday morning on Kyiv's Left Bank, sending thick columns of ‌dark smoke into the clear sky. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents on Telegram to remain in shelters, late on Wednesday.

Klitschko said missiles had ‌struck a shopping centre and two other buildings on the east side of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. He said one building had been badly damaged. Seven people were wounded, with two in a serious condition, he said. Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had hit two sites in Kyiv overnight. One was the Khimvolokno ⁠company, which makes ​parts for drone warheads, it ⁠said. The other was a site run by the company Oakline, where drones were assembled and stored for Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the statements. Ukraine's military did not immediately comment. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched ballistic missiles overnight, along with 113 Shahed-type attack drones, 76 of ​them jet-powered. According to preliminary data, air defences shot down or neutralised 87 drones, it said.

JET-POWERED DRONES Russian forces have been hitting ⁠Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities regularly since September using ballistic and cruise missiles and a new generation of jet-powered drones that fly much faster than their predecessors.

One of Ukraine's most ⁠effective ​defences against the jet-powered drones is its fleet of F-16 fighters, but the high level of usage has increased the maintenance requirements for the planes. The US State Department announced on Wednesday it had approved a maintenance and equipment package for F-16 aircraft for Ukraine at an ⁠estimated cost of $621.9 million, funded via contributions from European countries.

On Thursday, another strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, wounded three people and there ⁠were others trapped under rubble, the ⁠city's mayor said. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that intelligence showed Russian forces were preparing a major new strike on Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilian sites.