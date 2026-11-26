Pakistan International Airlines ​has restored its flight operations between Pakistan ​and Britain, it said on Thursday, ‌a day ​after two of its flights were cancelled by wet-lease partner Norse Atlantic as passengers prepared to board.

Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended operations ‌and grounded its planes, saying it plans to file for bankruptcy if short-term financing is not secured urgently to meet short-term liquidity needs. "PIA has transitioned its UK operations directly onto its own widebody Boeing 777 ‌fleet," PIA said in a statement, adding that UK services and operations across its network ‌were operating on schedule.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said there had been "rumours in the market" that preceded the notification from Norse Atlantic. "But the general understanding that we were actually given... was that it will not happen, that they ⁠will somehow ​get on top of ⁠it," he said.

Khan said impacted passengers had received assistance and been rebooked, and that using its own Boeing 777 ⁠aircraft on the UK routes would not result in disruptions on other routes served by the carrier. The two ​wet-leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners had only arrived in Pakistan earlier this month under a deal ⁠struck in October seen as part of an effort to turn around recently privatised PIA. It had previously said it ⁠plans ​to grow its current fleet of 19 to more than 60 aircraft in the coming years.

But the Norse Atlantic setback this week adds to the Pakistani carrier's challenges, which also include ⁠high fuel prices and an aging fleet. PIA is still hoping that the Norse Atlantic aircraft may ⁠be returned to service, ⁠Khan said, but added that the airline is also "evaluating the options of either acquiring the aircraft ourselves" or finding another temporary arrangement.