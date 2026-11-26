Thailand's Bangchak shuts all units at Bangkok refinery after fire, says 9 workers injured
Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.
Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.
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